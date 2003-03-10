Global ad picture bright for TV

While media mavens continue to debate just how far along the ad recovery is

and just how long it will take to get back to full health, the global TV-ad

sector appears to be back in the pink.

A hot-off-the-presses report from Initiative Media Worldwide projected that on a

worldwide basis, TV ad spending will climb to $134 billion this year and, for

the first time, claim one-half of the world's ad volume.

"In terms of media, TV will drive global growth," Initiative said. The

agency's own assessment of the recovery: It's ongoing, with this year

representing the first shot at "true growth (4.5 percent) since 2000." And 2004

will be even better.