Global ad picture bright for TV
While media mavens continue to debate just how far along the ad recovery is
and just how long it will take to get back to full health, the global TV-ad
sector appears to be back in the pink.
A hot-off-the-presses report from Initiative Media Worldwide projected that on a
worldwide basis, TV ad spending will climb to $134 billion this year and, for
the first time, claim one-half of the world's ad volume.
"In terms of media, TV will drive global growth," Initiative said. The
agency's own assessment of the recovery: It's ongoing, with this year
representing the first shot at "true growth (4.5 percent) since 2000." And 2004
will be even better.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.