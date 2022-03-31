Glewed TV Names Yahoo Preferred SSP for CTV, Display

Yahoo said it expanded it relations with advertising-supported video on demand service Glewed TV.

Glewed TV named Yahoo as preferred supply-side platform across connected TV and display advertising inventory. With Yahoo, Glewed TV can access hundreds of leading advertisers, maximizing performance and yield.

Glewed TV has also adopted Yahoo’s identity system, Yahoo ConnectID. With Yahoo ConnectID, Glewed TV advertisers will be able to target inventory in cookie-less environments through Yahoo DSP and Yahoo Exchange.

“Standalone DSPs cannot compare to Yahoo’s full-stack offering,” said Eric Fitzpatrick, VP, strategy of Glewed TV. “Yahoo’s integrated SSP and DSP provides a direct path between demand and supply, driving more efficiency for advertisers, greater yield for Glewed TV, and better transparency and optimization for all. We look forward to continued success and collaboration with them as our preferred SSP.”

“This partnership allows buyers to leverage all that Glewed TV has to offer, from AVOD to display,” said Iván Markman, chief business officer of Yahoo. “With Yahoo’s DSP and our unified, full-stack stack solutions, we are making it easier for advertisers to plan, buy, and target campaigns across inventory types and devices, while helping the world’s leading publishers maximize monetization.”

Last year, Yahoo was sold by Verizon to Apollo Global Management in a $5 billion deal. ■