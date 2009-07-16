Glenn Weiss To Direct Emmy Awards

Glenn Weiss has been tapped to direct this year's Primetime Emmy Awards -- his first.

The 61st annual fete will be held Sunday, Sept. 20. Exec producer Don Mischer revealed the pick Wednesday, on the eve of the Emmy nominations announcement.

"Glenn brings extensive experience in live television direction to the Emmys," Mischer said. "He is creative, organized and unflappable. And for a director of a live three-hour event, you can't beat that."

(Michael Schneider writes for B&C sister publication Daily Variety)