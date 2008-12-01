Glenn Beck Debuts On Fox News Jan. 19

Glenn Beck will make his Fox News Channel debut Jan. 19 at 5 p.m.



Grasham Striegel, who has been with FNC since 1996 and is currently a senior producer at Fox & Friends, will serve as senior producer for Beck's program.



The show, which will replace America's News HQ, will mix newsmaker interviews from the entertainment, political and business worlds with Beck's perspective on the top stories of the day.



Beck will continue to do his morning radio show, The Glenn Beck Program, which is syndicated to 300 stations by Premiere Radio Networks.