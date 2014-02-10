Glaser Promoted at 20th Century Fox Television

Jeffrey Glaser has been promoted to executive VP of current programming at 20th Century Fox Television, the studio announced Monday. He will report to Jonathan Davis, who was promoted last week to president, creative affairs.

Glaser has been senior VP of the studio's current programming department since its creation in 2003.

“Jeffrey has led our current programming team for many years, and has done a spectacular job keeping our shows creatively strong and vibrant, helping to earn them well-deserved renewals year after year,” said Davis. “He’s as hard working an executive as there is in this business, and our creators rely on him enormously, as do we. We couldn’t be happier to reward him with this promotion, which recognizes both his significant contribution and the importance of his area to the overall success of the studio.”

Prior to joining 20th Television, Glaser served as director of development at Alliance Productions. He began his career teaching high school French in the San Francisco bay area.