Davis, Thorn Upped at 20th Century Fox Television

Jonathan Davis and Michael Thorn have been promoted as part of a restructuring of the creative-development department at 20th Century Fox Television, the studio announced Tuesday.

Davis has been appointed to the new position of president, creative affairs, overseeing the studio's comedy development, drama development, and animation and current programming departments. As the studio's most senior creative executive, he will report to chairmen and CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman. Davis had most recently been executive VP, comedy and animation development. He joined 20th Century Fox Television in 2008 as senior VP, comedy development, after working in development at Fox Broadcasting Company.

Thorn has been named executive VP of development, reporting to Davis. He was most recently senior VP, drama development for the studio. Prior stints include development roles at NBC, USA, Big Ticket Television, and La Plante Productions.

The promotions follow recent moves on the business and legal affairs side as well as marketing and digital at the studio.