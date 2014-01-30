Kurtzman, Pearson Promoted at 20th Century Fox Television

20th Century Fox Television announced promotions Wednesday for execs Howard Kurtzman and Mark Pearson.

As president, business operations, Kurtzman will have expanded responsibilities covering production units Fox 21 and Fox Television Studios and will continue to oversee business and legal affairs operations for the company. Formerly executive VP, Kurtzman first joined the studio in 1997 when New World, where he headed business and legal affairs, was purchased by Fox parent company News Corp.

Pearson has been named executive VP, brand management and digital media. He will continue to oversee the studio's brand management, strategy, marketing, research and music operations, with emphasis on digital media. His previous role was senior VP, brand management and strategy. Pearson joined 20th TV in 2005, following a stint as VP, franchise strategy for Universal Pictures.