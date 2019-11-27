Glaser Joins NBC News’ Tech Investigative Team

NBC News has hired April Glaser to be part of the network’s tech investigative team in San Francisco.

Glaser, who had been with Slate, where she focused on labor and workplace culture, online hate groups and tech policy,

She will join Olivia Solon and Cyrus Farivar as part of the tech team, which recently won an award for reporting from the Northern California chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists for its coverage of Silicon Valley issues.

Before Slate Glaser was a reporter at Recode, covering artificial intelligence and emerging tech. Earlier, she held an editorial fellowship at Wired.