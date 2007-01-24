GLAAD Pleased Washington is Seeking Treatment

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation says it is pleased that Grey's Anatomy co-star Isaiah Washington has sought treatment after reports of anger issues and his use of a derogatory term for gay individuals burst into the public eye.

"We are pleased to see Isaiah seeking help to deal with the issues he alluded to in his public statements and in our meeting with him this past Monday," said GLAAD President Neil Giuliano.



According to a statement from Washington cited on the organization's Website , Washington says it was "a necessary step toward understanding why I did what I did and making sure it never happens again."



Show creator Shonda Rhymes also praised Washington in a statement, saying: "We applaud and encourage Isaiah's realization that he needs help and his subsequent choice to seek immediate treatment for his behavioral issues."



She also said in the statement that Washington's use of the anti-gay slur was "a shocking and dismaying event that insulted not only gays and lesbians everywhere but anyone who has ever struggled for respect in a world that is not always accepting of difference."



"We appreciate the support the fans have always given our show, particularly during this stressful time," she said. "Creatively, we continue to strive to make the best television we can with the hope that our show reflects the talent, hard work and professionalism of our cast and crew."



