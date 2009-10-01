GLAAD: Broadcast Networks Making Progress in Adding LGBT Characters

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation says that the broadcast networks have made progress in adding lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender characters in scripted series.

According to its latest report, there are 18 such characters that account for 3% of the 600 scripted series regular characters, up from 2.6% in 2008 and 1.3% in 2006.

ABC was the leader, with eight LGBT characters, or 5% of its total. Fox has moved up from no characters two years ago to four, says the group, moving it into second place.

NBC has three characters, The CW two and CBS none.

In cable, the number of LGBT characters on "mainstream" networks dropped from 32 to 25, said the group, but that does not count 27 series regulars on LGBT-targeted networks here! and Logo.

"It is promising to see not only an increase in the quantity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender television characters but that storylines about the LGBT community are becoming more reflective of current issues impacting our lives," said GLAAD President Jarrett Barrios in announcing the results. "Americans now see LGBT couples marrying, raising families and contributing to their communities."

That GLAAD study is of the new, 2009-210 season based on 79 scripted comedies and dramas announced for airing this season.