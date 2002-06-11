Giuliani praises broadcasters

Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani suggested Monday that broadcasters should get an award for their service during and after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, saying that they had not received the recognition

they deserved.

In Washington, D.C., to accept the "Leadership Award" from the National Association of

Broadcasters' Education Foundation on behalf of the people of New York, Giuliani

graciously turned the spotlight back on the broadcaster crowd, saying members of the media had put themselves in harm's way to help inform the public,

including providing life-saving information.

Also at the ceremonies, Entertainment Tonight's Mary Hart received the

"Samaritan Award" for her work with children's charities, Emmis Communications Corp. recieved the

"Hubbard Award" for philanthropy and a host of local broadcasters were saluted for

their public-service efforts.