Giuliani to keynote NABEF conference
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani will give the keynote at the National
Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation's Service to America summit
June 10 at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C.
The summit honors extraordinary community service by local radio and TV
stations.
'We could think of no one who exemplified service to America more than Mayor
Giuliani,' NABEF president Charles Sherman said of the political figure who
became a world symbol of crisis management after Sept. 11.
