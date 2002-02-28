Giuliani to keynote NABEF conference

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani will give the keynote at the National

Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation's Service to America summit

June 10 at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C.

The summit honors extraordinary community service by local radio and TV

stations.

'We could think of no one who exemplified service to America more than Mayor

Giuliani,' NABEF president Charles Sherman said of the political figure who

became a world symbol of crisis management after Sept. 11.