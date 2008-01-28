Giuliani Blitzes Florida with Ad Buys

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney bought the most TV spots in Florida over the past year, while former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani bought the most in the state in the past month. Neither is now leading there in most polls.

According to Nielsen Media Research figures, Romney bought 4,475, including 1,392 in January. But that figure was dwarfed by Giuliani, who bought a whopping 2,878 TV spots in Florida in January, or more than 90% of his total Florida buys.

By contrast, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who was leading in six of seven major polls at last count, only bought 470 spots in the state, although all of them have come in the past month.