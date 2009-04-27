Giuliana and Bill Rancic Are Back To Reality on Style

Posted at 2:35 p.m. ET

Style Network brought viewers the marriage of E! News reporter Giuliana DePandi and Celebrity Apprentice winner Bill Rancic in 2008 with the special Marry Me in Capri. Now the two are back in the reality TV spotlight.



Style’s new half-hour series, Giuliana & Bill, follows the couple settling into marriage and dealing with the frustrations of living across the country from each other. Giuliana lives in Los Angeles and covers entertainment new for E! while Bill works in Chicago as a real estate developer. The show will debut in August.



“Giuliana and Bill’s relationship is filled with humor, fun, and affection,” said Salaam Coleman Smith, president of the Style Network, in a statement. “They navigate life as smitten newlyweds while pursuing demanding careers 2000 miles apart. Our audience will experience firsthand the whirlwind of modern marriage.”



Style is hoping Giuliana and Bill can bring the same ratings pop to the new show as they did for the wedding special in Capri. That show was the highest-rated original special among households and women 18-49. It attracted five million viewers.



Giuliana & Bill is produced by Comcast Entertainment Productions.

