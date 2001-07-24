Gist delivers Scoop via OpenTV

Gist Communications has debuted TV Scoop, an on-screen TV magazine, on OpenTV's interactive TV service for USA Media's Half Moon Bay, Calif. cable system.

The magazine, intended to promote pay-per-view channels and premium pay services, provides a fresh daily menu of three feature stories, soap opera updates and a menu of PPV titles. The TV magazine is delivered through the DCT-2000 set-top box.

Gist has developed a series of interactive TV and Web-based guides for a number of clients. OpenTV software has currently been shipped with or installed in 16 million digital set-tops worldwide. - Richard Tedesco