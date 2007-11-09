Girls Inc. to Honor Grasso, Bicks, Lindman

Several high-powered TV executives will be saluted at Girls Inc.’s annual luncheon in Los Angeles Nov. 15.

Maria Grasso, senior vice president of series development for Lifetime Networks; Jenny Bicks, executive producer of ABC's Men in Trees; and Sarah Tomassi Lindman, general manager of Viacom's teen-targeted network, The N, are all being saluted by Girls Inc. as role models of strength and success for young women.

Girls Inc. supports young women (ages 6-18) through research; educational and civic-action programs; and advocacy.