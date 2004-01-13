Girard Now Cooks With Shop at Home

Food Network president Judy Girard is stepping out of the kitchen and taking a new post as president of Scripps Networks corporate cousin Shop at Home.

Girard, who has headed Food since 2000, will continue to run that channel until a new chief is found.

In a statement, the company said Girard would "guide its emerging television commerce strategy," although it is unclear how much interplay there might be between Scripps cable channels, which also include HGTV, Fine Living and DIY, and Shop at Home. Scripps acquired the home shopping channel in Oct. 2002.

Frank Woods, who was CEO of Shop at Home when Scripps bought the network and more recently president, will now serve as chairman.