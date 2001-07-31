Gilmore Girls moving to Tuesday
The WB Television Network is moving freshman hit Gilmore Girls into
its new Tuesday-night slot a little early.
The network is moving the series Aug. 7, where it will air at 8 p.m. EST/PST
through the season, network executives said.
Gilmore Girls, which aired on Thursday nights last season, will share
Tuesday nights on The WB with new drama Smallville (9 p.m. EST/PST). The
WB is expected to announce its fall rollout plans later this
week.
