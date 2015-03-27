Gilligan, Meet ‘Gilligan’: 'Breaking Bad' Creator Hosts Me-TV Special

Vince Gilligan, creator of Breaking Bad and co-creator of Better Call Saul, hosts a night of his favorite shows on Me-TV April 5. Network principals invited Gilligan to pick some of his favorite programs from Me-TV’s vault, and "Vince Gilligan’s Island of Me-TV" was hatched.

Saul star Bob Odenkirk will join Gilligan on the air as they share stories about the selected shows, which include The Twilight Zone, The Honeymooners, Taxi and Columbo, but not, alas, Gilligan’s Island.

"Shows like The Twilight Zone and The Honeymooners made a big impression on me growing up,” said Gilligan. “Now, decades later, I find myself staying up late into the night re-watching old episodes of those series and many more on Me-TV. I’m thrilled to have the chance to share a few of my favorite shows with fellow classic television enthusiasts.”

The special airs 6-10 p.m. ET.

“To have Vince Gilligan be a superfan of Me-TV is thrilling,” said Neal Sabin, vice chairman of Me-TV parent Weigel Broadcasting. “Knowing that some of the timeless, memorable programming airing on Me-TV helped shape his creative genius and a new generation of classics like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul is a wonderful thing.”