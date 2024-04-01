Gilberto Dorrego Named Lead Anchor on ‘Noticiero Telemundo Arizona’

KTAZ Phoenix and KHRR Tucson, both part of NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group, have named Gilberto Dorrego the lead anchor for Noticiero Telemundo Arizona. He starts on the 5 p.m. newscast April 1.

José Ángel Galavis was named senior multimedia journalist on the broadcast and Javier López Álvarez was hired as multimedia journalist.

Dorrego joins KTAZ and KHRR from KUAN San Diego, known as Telemundo 20, where he was an anchor and political reporter since 2020. Before that, he was a multimedia journalist and anchor at KXTX Dallas-Fort Worth, known as Telemundo 39. He got his start at WLTV Miami, a Univision station.

"Gilberto is a skilled journalist who has gained tremendous experience covering large and diverse communities for leading Spanish-language newsrooms,” said Noe Gonzalez, KTAZ-KHRR VP of news. “We are thrilled to welcome Gilberto to our already talented and award-winning newsroom and look forward to his contributions to our team and audiences.”

Galavis joins Noticiero Telemundo Arizona from KULX, a Telemundo station in Utah. He covers the Phoenix market for KTAZ and KHRR.

López Álvarez joins Noticiero Telemundo Arizona from Telemax Sonora in Mexico, where he has been photographer, reporter and anchor. He covers the Tucson market for KTAZ and KHRR.

“José Ángel and Javier add incredibly diverse professional backgrounds and valuable expertise to our newsrooms,” said Gonzalez. “This pair of dedicated journalists bring unique perspectives to our storytelling and coverage of two key communities we serve.”

Noticiero Telemundo Arizona airs on KTAZ and KHRR Monday through Friday at 11 a.m., 4, 4:30, 5 and 10 p.m., and weekends at 5 and 10 p.m.