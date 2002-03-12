Gilbert wins SAG post, again

Former Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert is officially

the new president of the Screen Actors Guild.

It took two elections, but Gilbert beat former prime time star Valerie Harper

for the second time in less than three months. Gilbert received 57 percent of

the vote to Harper's 34 percent, according to SAG figures.

In January, SAG officials opted to have a second election for the top three

officer spots after irregularities in the voting process were discovered.

Veteran actor Elliott Gould was elected recording secretary and Kent McCord

(Adam 12) is the new SAG treasurer.