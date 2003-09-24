Gilbert Re-Elected to Head SAG
Melissa Gilbert was re-elected president of the Screen Actors Guild Tuesday
evening, prevailing over opponents Kent McCord and Gordon Drake.
Gilbert won with 50% of the vote, while McCord got 42% and Drake 8%.
Gilbert’s battle for re-election against McCord was something of a reprise of
July’s fight to merge SAG with the American Federation of Television and Radio
Artists, which failed to achieve the required 60% of the vote.
Gilbert plans to continue to work to merge the two unions, she said after her
victory was announced.
McCord spearheaded opposition to the merger plan, killing it by the same
margin of 42%.
James Cromwell secured the position of secretary-treasurer with 48% of the
vote, defeating Esai Morales’ 42% and Barbara Cheeseborough’s 10%.
