Gilbert Re-Elected to Head SAG

Melissa Gilbert was re-elected president of the Screen Actors Guild Tuesday

evening, prevailing over opponents Kent McCord and Gordon Drake.

Gilbert won with 50% of the vote, while McCord got 42% and Drake 8%.

Gilbert’s battle for re-election against McCord was something of a reprise of

July’s fight to merge SAG with the American Federation of Television and Radio

Artists, which failed to achieve the required 60% of the vote.

Gilbert plans to continue to work to merge the two unions, she said after her

victory was announced.

McCord spearheaded opposition to the merger plan, killing it by the same

margin of 42%.

James Cromwell secured the position of secretary-treasurer with 48% of the

vote, defeating Esai Morales’ 42% and Barbara Cheeseborough’s 10%.