Gilbert elected SAG president

Former Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert has been elected Screen Actors Guild president.

Gilbert takes over the position held by fellow actor William Daniels since 1999. Daniels opted not to run for another term at the guild.

Gilbert beat out Valerie Harper with 45.3% of the vote 27,730 votes. Harper finished second with 39.4% and Eugene Boggs was third with 9.4%.

Former M*A*S*H star Mike Farrell was elected first vice president and Elliot Gould is SAG's new recording secretary. - Joe Schlosser