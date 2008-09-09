Gibson’s Palin Interview Set for Thursday-Friday
By Alex Weprin
ABC World News’ Charles Gibson will sit down with Alaska Gov. and Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin Thursday and Friday, her first interview since being nominated to the Republican ticket.
The interviews will take place in Fairbanks and Wasilla, Alaska, both days, with the first excerpts appearing on Thursday’s World News with Charles Gibson and across other ABC News platforms.
Clips will also be shown on Good Morning America, World News, 20/20 and Nightline Friday.
