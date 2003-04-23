Gibson subs for Walters at Peabodys

ABC News' Charles Gibson will host the 62nd George Foster Peabody Awards, to

be held May 19 at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York.

Gibson is the co-anchor of ABC News' Good Morning America and

PrimeTime Thursday.

ABC News' Barbara Walters was originally scheduled to host the ceremony, but

she will be out of the country on assignment that week.

The Peabodys ceremony will air on A&E Network Sunday, May 25.

The 31 winners were announced April 2.