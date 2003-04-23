Gibson subs for Walters at Peabodys
ABC News' Charles Gibson will host the 62nd George Foster Peabody Awards, to
be held May 19 at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York.
Gibson is the co-anchor of ABC News' Good Morning America and
PrimeTime Thursday.
ABC News' Barbara Walters was originally scheduled to host the ceremony, but
she will be out of the country on assignment that week.
The Peabodys ceremony will air on A&E Network Sunday, May 25.
The 31 winners were announced April 2.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.