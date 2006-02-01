Gibson, Sawyer Subbing for Woodruff

Charlie Gibson and Diane Sawyer are reportedly being tapped to temporarily co-anchor World News Tonight with Elizabeth Vargas.

With Bob Woodruff being treated for severe head injuries in a Bethesda, Md., hospital, the network will turn to the morning team of Gibson and Sawyer to pull some double duty.

While continuing to hold down the fort on Good Morning America, the two will each co-anchor with Vargas a couple of nights a week.

They have graciously agreed to keep Bob's seat warm until he is ready to be back in the anchor chair," said the source, who added that more details would be forthcoming in an e-mail from ABC News President David Westin.

Woodruff and cameraman Doug Vogt suffered head injuries in a roadside bombing in Iraq over the weekend.

The source said ABC was committed to continuing the two-anchor format, the 3 p.m. Webcast and the live West Coast feed, changes to the broadcast made after the death of anchor Peter Jennings of cancer last year.

Vargas will remain the constant, anchoring every night, she said.

Gibson filled in on World News during the Jennings' battle with cancer last year.