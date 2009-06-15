Gibson, Sawyer Hosting Special 'Primetime' On Obama's Health Care Reform

ABC News Charles Gibson and Diane Sawyer will co-anchor a special edition of newsmagazine Primetime that let's viewers pose the questions about President Obama's health care reform proposals.

Questions for the President: Prescription for America will air June 24 at 10 p.m. The program will be taped earlier in the evening. ABC News is taking viewer questions on the topic at ABCNews.com/Politics beginning June 16. Gibson and Sawyer will pose the most popular online questions according to social networking news aggregator Digg.com.

ABC News also invited users to weigh in with questions when Gibson interviewed vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin last year.

The primetime special will originate from the East Room of the White House where an audience selected by ABC News will also be invited to pose questions in person. ABC News medical editor Dr. Timothy Johnson will also be on hand to take part in the discussion.

The network's political Webcast Top Line will focus on health care reform throughout next week. Rick Klein, who writes the network's political blog The Note, will live-blog with users during the forum, full coverage of which will stream online.

The conversation with President Obama will continue on the June 24 edition of Nightline. Additionally, Good Morning America will originate from the South Lawn of the White House on June 25 when Obama will sit down for a one-on-one with Sawyer.

Gibson will anchor World News from the Blue Room of the White House on June 24.