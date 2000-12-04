Ghost town.com

Last year's Super Bowl had something like 19 dotcom advertisers. Then the bottom fell out. Appropriately this year, for one returning advertiser, E-trade.com, Silicon Valley will look more like Death Valley.

We hear that for one of the E-trade.com spots being shot for the big game, the online brokerage shows a series of vacant buildings, supposedly once occupied by Web start-ups, now cobwebbed and empty. A wrecking ball crashes into the desolate headquarters of a defunct dotcom, and along with debris, out flies an object that looks like the Sock Puppet-all that remains of Pets.com.