Getting Sirius about launches

Sirius Satellite Radio, one of two companies aiming to launch digital satellite radio services in 2001, has unveiled the launch schedule for its proposed three-satellite system. Sirius-1 will be shipped to its launch site in Kazakhstan on May 31 and is scheduled for launch June 28, followed by Sirius-2 in September and Sirius-3 in October. The satellites will be built and launched by Space Systems/Loral. Sirius has already built a $50 million origination center in New York that will generate 50 channels of commercial-free music and up to 50 channels of news, sports and entertainment programming.