Getting ready for LPFM

The first applications for low-power radio licenses are due in May; the exact date has yet to be determined. Requests are being taken in stages, with the first batch from would-be broadcasters in Alaska, California, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Mariana Islands, Maryland, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and Utah. The applications order was determined by an agency lottery.

In August, requests will be taken from Connecticut, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, Puerto Rico, Virginia and Wyoming. In November: American Samoa, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Missouri, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

In February 2001: Arizona, Florida, Iowa, New Jersey, North Dakota, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Virgin Islands, Vermont, West Virginia. In May: Alabama, Arkansas, Guam, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Washington.