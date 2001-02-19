Getting to Know You

The relatively unknown new chairman of the House Telecommunications Subcommittee, Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), kicked off his term earlier this month by holding a get-to-know-you dinner at restaurant Ocean Air for Washington representatives. Attending the event were "three-quarters" of the telecommunications lobbyists in town, one source said, but the event "was not a fundraiser," emphasized Mike Waldron, Upton's spokesman.