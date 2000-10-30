GETTING THE GIST OF IT
By Staff
Gist Communications has begun testing a service that will allow more than 1.6 million cable subscribers to use Gist.com's customized program listings to order pay-per-view movies and events. The service will be offered to subscribers of AT&T and Cablevision systems in Boston; Comcast in Southern New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia; and Time Warner in the Milwaukee area.
