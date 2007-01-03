Getting the Dirt on FX

FX saw a decent performance for the premiere of its original series Dirt last night (1/3). The hour-long commercial-free episode at 10 p.m. averaged 3.7 million total viewers and 2.4 million viewers in the 18-49 demographic, according to live-plus-same day data from Nielsen Media Research. An 11 p.m. encore averaged 2.6 million total viewers and 1 million adults 18-49.

The premiere's audience in the demo was smaller than those for the premieres of other FX marquee originals The Shield and Rescue Me, which drew 3 million and 2.5 million viewers 18-49 in March, 2002 and July, 2004, respectively, but bigger than Nip/Tuck's - 2 million in July, 2003.

Dirt, which stars Courteney Cox as the editor of a celebrity glossy magazine, built significantly on its lead-in, Spider-Man 2. The movie averaged 2.4 million total viewers and 1.4 million adults 18-49 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Compared to the 2006 season averages of FX's other returning scripted originals, Dirt's audience compared closest in age and gender distribution to Rescue Me, according to the network.

