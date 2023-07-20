Get the Lead Out: AT&T Stock Ticks Up From Historic Low as Company Reveals That Copper Cables Cover Less Than 10% of Its Footprint
AT&T stock fell to a three-decade low after analysts speculated that it could spend as much as $4 billion dealing with lead in aging cables
The telecom industry is collectively coming off its worst two weeks in decades, following a bombshell The Wall Street Journal report that its companies have hundreds of aging lead-lined copper cables, allegedly leaking lead contamination into the water system in places like Lake Tahoe, Calif.
Also read: Does the Telecom Industry Have an Exxon Valdez-Scale Problem on Its Hands With Toxic Lead Cables?
Perhaps no telecom company was harder hit than AT&T, which saw its stock crater to a 29-year low on July 14 ... then drop another 7% earlier this week.
Analysts have struggled to get their heads around the potential scope of the (still alleged at this point) environmental problem, but some estimates peg AT&T spending as much as $4 billion to deal with it.
Happily for AT&T, its stock has ticked up about 9% since that nadir.
And in a federal court filing rendered Wednesday related to a lawsuit filed against the telecom by the California Sportfishing Alliance (hat tip to FierceTelecom for finding it first), AT&T estimated that any potential contamination would pertain to around 10% (200,000 miles) of the 2 million miles of copper cable it has laid down nationally.
The company said more than two-thirds of its lead-covered cables are “either buried or in conduit” with “a very small portion running underwater.”
Moreover, AT&T said it strongly disagrees with WSJ’s findings in the Lake Tahoe region, noting that the paper’s determination “differs dramatically from the expert testing commissioned by AT&T.”
The company said it has no immediate plans to remove its lead-sheathed cables from the Lake Tahoe area, even though it initially agreed to take them out in 2021.
AT&T wants further testing.
“Under the circumstances, AT&T submits the responsible course of action is to develop a further record rather than remove the Lake Tahoe cables and work cooperatively with regulators and other stakeholders on a risk assessment,” the company’s filing said.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!