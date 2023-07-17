Does the Telecom Industry Have an Exxon Valdez-Scale Problem on Its Hand With Toxic Lead Cables?

A week ago, the Wall Street Journal ran a stunning exposé revealing that cables laid down by telecom companies including AT&T and Verizon decades ago are lined with lead, and that led is leaching into the ground.

By WSJ's count, around 2,000 cable around the U.S. match this dangerous criteria.

With the story still reverberating around the media ecosystem, the equity analysts for TD Cowan say it's too early to assess the longterm damage to telecom companies.

"While 2,000 cables sounds very manageable, we do not know the breadth of WSJ sample size; meanwhile the article notes that Telcos have previously acknowledged 'some older metropolitan areas may still have over 50% lead cable,' suggesting the amount of lead-encased cables could be enormous," reads a letter from TD Cowan sent to shareholders Sunday.

"If so, the cost could be in the tens of billions of dollars," the bank added. "We don’t believe the lead-sheathed cables were pervasive in last mile access networks, but perhaps used in aggregation trunk cables, essentially throughout the country."

For the executive decision makers of telecom companies, here's where the TD Cowan report got real scary.

"While many of the cables are not in use, and we suspect ownership of the cables will be hotly debated, we believe all the notable legacy ILECs will be in the conversation given AT&T’s breakup in 1984 into the seven RBOCs," the shareholder noted said. "When we consider other catastrophic environmental settlements, some coming to mind include the BP Gulf oil spill for $20.8B, the 3M 'forever chemicals' for $10B, or Exxon Valdez (criminal and financial)."