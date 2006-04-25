Get Healthy

With the number of specialty health-care clinics and practices within its markets growing, Indiana-based cable rep firm Rutter Communications has launched sales training programs aimed at educating AEs on motivations and goals of health-care advertisers, many of which are careful about how they convey sensitive messages.

Properly courted,Rutter President Richard Crist says health-care represents a rising category. “In every ad sales organization there are people who are very well versed in what makes automotive guys tick,” Crist says. “That needs to happen on the health care side.”