Gerson, Yoon Take Senior VP Posts at Streamer fuboTV

Sports streaming service fuboTV said it bolstered its management with the addition of two senior executives.

Erik Gerson, previously senior VP, customer experience at Tidal, has been named senior VP, engagement at fuboTV. David Yoon, who had been VP of design at WB Digital Labs, has become senior VP, design.

“fuboTV is committed to raising the bar in user engagement and experience across our live TV streaming platform, and today’s appointments underscore this investment in our subscribers,” said fuboTV cofounder and CEO David Gandler. “With the additions of Erik and David to our world-class executive team, we are in an even stronger position to build for the future.”

Yoon reports directly to Gandler. Yoon’s job managing all design and creative services for fuboTV

Gerson reports to Alberto Horihuela, co-founder and chief marketing officer. He is responsible for growing user engagement across fuboTV’s web, mobile and connected TV platform while also increasing lifetime value of subscribers.

fuboTV said it is coming of record viewership during the World Cup. It has 30,000 sporting events available per year.

Headquartered in New York City, the company has raised more than $150 million in funding to date, including a $75 million Series D round that closed in April 2018 and included 21st Century Fox, AMC Networks, Luminari Capital, Northzone, Sky and the former Scripps Networks Interactive (recently acquired by Discovery, Inc.).

Investors also include DCM Ventures, i2bf, LionTree Partners, Univision Communications Inc., Edgar Bronfman, Jr, Chris Silbermann (founding partner, ICM Partners) and former NBA Commissioner David Stern.