‘Geronimo Stilton’ Set To Stream On Future Today’s HappyKids

Future Today had made a deal to stream Atlantyca Entertainment’s animated series Geronimo Stilton on Future Today’s HappyKids streaming platform.

The first season of Geronimo Stilton will appear on HappyKids in October in the U.S and the U.K.

The deal follows an agreement to stream Atlantyca Entertainment’s series Bat Pat on HappyKids earlier this year.

“We are so excited to have found the right streaming partner for our beloved Geronimo Stilton animated series,” noted Alessandra Dematteis, Distribution Manager. “We are very anxious to bring his animated adventures back to his many fans. His old and new young reading enthusiasts can now enjoy seeing all of his delightful adventures come visually to life on their own favorite screens.”

Geronimo Stilton is a mouse journalist who searches for scoops and travels around the world. It is based on the books by Elisabetta Dami.

“Geronimo Stilton is a captivating, animated family series young viewers love,” said David Di Lorenzo, senior VP , Kids & Family at Future Today. “Geronimo’s evolution from page to screen has allowed an entire new generation of fans join in on the adventures, while expanding their curiosity and imaginations. We couldn’t be happier to extend our partnership with Atlantyca Entertainment, and bring their extensive library of premium children’s content to millions of HappyKids viewers.”