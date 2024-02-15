Geraldo Rivera joins NewsNation

Geraldo Rivera has joined NewsNation. He’s a correspondent-at-large, and will appear in daytime and primetime programming. He made his debut on Cuomo February 14.

“Geraldo is a legendary journalist whose talent and experience is unrivaled in the industry,” said Michael Corn, president of news at NewsNation. “We look forward to him joining the network and providing our viewers with his one-of-a-kind analysis.”

Rivera had been senior correspondent and co-host of The Five on Fox News, which he joined in 2001. He left last year, said he’d been fired from The Five and then quit the network. Fox News said at the time it was "an amicable conclusion with Geraldo."

Before Fox News, he worked at ABC News and anchored Good Morning America. He was also senior investigative reporter on 20/20. Before that, he produced and hosted syndicated talk program The Geraldo Rivera Show.

He began his career at WABC New York.

Rivera has authored eight books, including The Geraldo Show: A Memoir.