Geppetto by a nose

The second Sunday night battle of the May sweeps between the Big Three broadcast networks' miniseries and original movies was a close one, with ABC's Geppetto attracting the most viewers of the 9 p.m. PT/ET shows (May 7) and helping ABC win the night with a 6.3 rating in adults 18-49 and a 19.5 million average.

Geppetto averaged 14.5 million viewers and a 4.3 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. CBS' Hallmark Hall of Fame film, Cupid and Cate, was close behind with 14.1 million viewers and a 4.2 rating in adults 18-49.

NBC's second miniseries of the sweep, Jason and the Argonauts, averaged 13 million viewers and a 5.4 rating in adults 18-49. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (27.3 million viewers) and The Practice (21.5 million viewers) did the heavy lifting in helping ABC to the Sunday night win.