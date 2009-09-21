Gepner Promoted At Vitec

Former Fox Sports and Sportvision executive Jerry Gepner has been named Divisional CEO of Vitec Services Division, the arm of U.K.-based technology conglomerate Vitec Group which provides rental services of cameras and wireless communications gear for major live productions and includes Burbank, Calif.-based Bexel.

Gepner, who joined Vitec Group as CTO in 2005, most recently held the position of interim president for Bexel. A five-time Emmy winner, he has over 20 years of experience in broadcast engineering and production with a particular expertise in mobile production.

Prior to joining Vitec Group, Gepner served as president of National Mobile Television (NMT). He has held the position of EVP for Fox Sports and was co-founder and COO of Sportvision, the technology company that created the ‘virtual first down line’ for football telecasts and other graphic enhancements for live sports coverage.

“Jerry is a key member of our senior executive team, and under his leadership, our Services Division can expect a renewed vision that is focused on technical excellence, creative solutions for our customers and quality of service that parallels and reflects all Vitec Group products,” said Vitec Group CEO Stephen Bird in a statement. “We are very pleased to have him on our team.”