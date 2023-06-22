George Winterling, Former WJXT Jacksonville Chief Meteorologist, Has Died

George Winterling, former WJXT Jacksonville meteorologist, died on June 21 at age 91. Winterling joined WJXT in 1962 and was the station’s first chief meteorologist, a position he held for 47 years. The station called him “a trusted household name and a beloved figure in the Jacksonville community.”

“George was not just a legend for Jacksonville’s weather, his dedication to broadcast meteorology opened the door to an untold number of broadcast meteorologists across the nation, including myself, of which I will be forever thankful,” said former WJXT chief meteorologist John Gaughan, who recently retired.

Before arriving at WJXT, Winterling had worked at the U.S. Weather Bureau, now known as the National Weather Center office, in Jacksonville.

Graham Media Group owns WJXT, which operates in DMA No. 41. The station credited Winterling for pioneering the use of advanced meteorological technology to provide accurate and timely forecasts, and said he was the only meteorologist to forecast a direct hit from Hurricane Dora in 1964.

WJXT described Winterling as an active mentor to aspiring meteorologists and a figure dedicated to community service. “Winterling’s generosity and humility earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues, viewers and the community at large,” the station said.

Winterling was inducted into the Florida Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1996.