George Michael Out Until January

Word has it that the injured George Michael, host of NBC Universal's syndicated Sports Machine, will try to return to the show at the beginning of next year.

Michaels was thrown from a horse at his home in Maryland Oct. 29 and was "pretty banged-up," according to a source.

It is the first time in the show's 21-year history that Michael, who is also a sportscaster for NBC's WRC-TV Washington, has missed a taping of his show (except for vacation), according to a show spokeswoman. No word on the extent of his injuries.

Subbing for the Michael in the interim has been veteran Sports Machine correspondent Andrea Brody.