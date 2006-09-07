George Michael Gets a Sidekick
By Ben Grossman
The syndicated George Michael Sports Machine has upped Lindsay Czarniak to the role of co-host, the first time the show has had a co-host in its 23-year history.
Czarniak has been with the weekly-half-hour highlight show since April, when she joined as a correspondent. She is also a sports anchor for WRC in Washington, D.C. and a reporter for NBC and TNT’s NASCAR coverage.
She was formerly with WTVJ in Miami and CNN.
The show is from NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution.
