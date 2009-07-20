George Lopez Show Finds EP

Mike Gibbons is expected to be named executive producer of the new TBS late-night show hosted by George Lopez that is scheduled to debut this fall, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

Gibbons is co-creator and executive producer of Comedy Central's Tosh.O, and was executive producer of the recently canceled Talk Show With Spike Feresten on Fox. Other credits include The Late Late Show With Craig Kilborn and The Showbiz Show With David Spade.

The new late-night show will be stripped Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. It will forego the typical guest-on-the-couch format for an “outdoor street party” atmosphere, according to Steve Koonin, president of Turner Entertainment Networks.

The Lopez program is from 2.2 Productions, paraMedia and Telepictures Productions in association with Warner Horizon Television. Lopez and Jim Paratore also have EP credits.

Telepictures declined to comment.