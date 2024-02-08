George Lessens, WZZM Grand Rapids Chief Meteorologist, Sets Retirement

George Lessens, chief meteorologist at WZZM Grand Rapids, has announced that he will retire at the end of 2024. He joined the station as a weekend meteorologist in late 1980.

“I’d like to thank everyone for a wonderful career,” Lessens shared with WZZM anchors on the air, “and that means you as well at home.”

Lessens grew up in Lowell, Michigan, around 20 miles east of Grand Rapids.

He did weather on WZZM’s weekday morning newscasts from 1985 to 1991, then took on the 6 and 11 p.m. weekend newscasts. He became the station’s chief meteorologist in 2001.

A Fox affiliate, WZZM goes with 13 On Your Side branding.

“After more than 40 years in the broadcasting industry, nearly all of them spent in his childhood hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan, George’s name is synonymous with accuracy and trust,” said WZZM Program and Community Director Catherine Behrendt on WZZM13.com.

TV Spy previously reported Lessens’ announcement.

Tegna owns the station, the ABC affiliate in DMA No. 42.

Lessens said on LinkedIn, “My goal is to set the highest standard for professional, scientific, and most accurate weather forecasts to my customers.”