Geoff Roth Named WJZY-WMYT Local Content VP
Geoff Roth has been named VP of local content at Fox-owned
WJZY-WMYT Charlotte. WJZY becomes the Fox O&O July 1. Roth will be
responsible for "formulating and leading the creative execution of all
news programming," said Fox, starting Monday, July 8.
"Geoff is a solid journalist and news leader with a
proven track record of innovation in news gathering and content
presentation," said Karen Adams, WJZY-WMYT VP and general manager.
"He is committed to our mission of serving our 22 counties in North and
South Carolina and providing a voice for our communities. Geoff is the perfect
choice to lead Fox 46 Carolinas News."
Roth comes from KRIV Houston, where he was executive
producer at the Fox-owned station. Prior to that, he was an assistant professor
of journalism at Hofstra University. Previously, Roth was a news director at
various stations, including KSEE-KMPH Fresno, WFTX Fort Myers and KSWB San
Diego.
"Being able to build a next generation digital news
operation from the ground up in a growing market like Charlotte is a unique
opportunity," he said. "I am looking forward to utilizing the latest
technology across multiple platforms to keep our viewers constantly informed on
relevant news of the day."
Fox Television Stations agreed to acquire WJZY
and WMYT from Capitol Broadcasting for $18 million earlier this year, and
closed on the deal in April. Bahakel's WCCB, the current Fox affiliate, becomes
the local CW when WJZY, currently the CW affiliate, shifts to Fox programming.
