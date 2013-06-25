Geoff Roth Named WJZY-WMYT Local Content VP

Geoff Roth has been named VP of local content at Fox-owned

WJZY-WMYT Charlotte. WJZY becomes the Fox O&O July 1. Roth will be

responsible for "formulating and leading the creative execution of all

news programming," said Fox, starting Monday, July 8.





"Geoff is a solid journalist and news leader with a

proven track record of innovation in news gathering and content

presentation," said Karen Adams, WJZY-WMYT VP and general manager.

"He is committed to our mission of serving our 22 counties in North and

South Carolina and providing a voice for our communities. Geoff is the perfect

choice to lead Fox 46 Carolinas News."





Roth comes from KRIV Houston, where he was executive

producer at the Fox-owned station. Prior to that, he was an assistant professor

of journalism at Hofstra University. Previously, Roth was a news director at

various stations, including KSEE-KMPH Fresno, WFTX Fort Myers and KSWB San

Diego.





"Being able to build a next generation digital news

operation from the ground up in a growing market like Charlotte is a unique

opportunity," he said. "I am looking forward to utilizing the latest

technology across multiple platforms to keep our viewers constantly informed on

relevant news of the day."





Fox Television Stations agreed to acquire WJZY

and WMYT from Capitol Broadcasting for $18 million earlier this year, and

closed on the deal in April. Bahakel's WCCB, the current Fox affiliate, becomes

the local CW when WJZY, currently the CW affiliate, shifts to Fox programming.