Geoff Keighley Inks Multi-Year Deal With Spike TV

Videogame journalist and Gametrailers TV host Geoff Keighley has signed a multi-year contract extension with Spike TV.

As part of the deal, Keighley will continue to host Gametrailers TV, and will also develop, produce and host a slate of videogame specials for MTV Network's guy focused cabler.

The first of those specials will be the Gillette-EA Sports Champions of Gaming Final, which will bow on Spike Feb. 18.

The Champions of Gaming Final is a sort of Pros vs. Joes for gaming, taking gamers and pitting them against pro athletes, facing off in videogame versions of the sports they play. So far Spike has locked up New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter, Heisman winner Reggie Bush, the Orlando Magic's Jameer Nelson and NASCAR's Denny Hamlin to play against the gamers.

Future specials will likely revolve around live events such as videogame expo E3 and major game launches, Keighley says.