Geocast closes infrastructure deals

Continuing its push to create a national datacasting infrastructure, Geocast Network Systems has signed agreements with GE Americom, Interlink Communications and National TeleConsultants.

Geocast is making a multiyear commitment for transponder space on GE Americom's GE-4 satellite. Its multimedia content will be uplinked to GE-4 by Interlink Communications, whose Mountain View, Calif., teleport will house Geocast's network operations center. National TeleConsultants will design the Geocast operations facility.