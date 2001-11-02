Geo collects bits
The National Geographic Television (NGT) Film Library will use Convera
software to digitize and index thousands of hours of video that it plans to
market over the Internet.
As video is digitized, the film library will use Convera's Screening Room
software to search for, preview and repurpose the content.
NGT will also provide select customers with secure,
online access to the video archive to select and license copyrighted material.
Convera will supply two Screening Room Capture servers at National Geographic
headquarters in Washington.
Nearly 100 National Geographic employees worldwide will have continuous
online access to the archive via Screening Room's Browse interface.
In addition to digitizing archived footage, Screening Room will be used to
archive National Geographic Channel and NGT programs and
B-roll.
