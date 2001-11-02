Geo collects bits

The National Geographic Television (NGT) Film Library will use Convera

software to digitize and index thousands of hours of video that it plans to

market over the Internet.

As video is digitized, the film library will use Convera's Screening Room

software to search for, preview and repurpose the content.

NGT will also provide select customers with secure,

online access to the video archive to select and license copyrighted material.

Convera will supply two Screening Room Capture servers at National Geographic

headquarters in Washington.

Nearly 100 National Geographic employees worldwide will have continuous

online access to the archive via Screening Room's Browse interface.

In addition to digitizing archived footage, Screening Room will be used to

archive National Geographic Channel and NGT programs and

B-roll.